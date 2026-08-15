Statewide agencies searching for suspect in north Denver metro area homicide

Agencies across Colorado are assisting in the search for what police believe to be an armed and dangerous homicide suspect.

The Northglenn Police Department said Alexei Munive-Rodriguez is suspected in a fatal stabbing in the 10500 block of Irma Drive late Friday night. Officers arrived at the scene shortly after 10 p.m. to find a person suffering from multiple stab wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim did not survive.

Investigators determined Munive-Rodriguez to be the suspect in the stabbing and have issued a statewide alert to law enforcement agencies to help locate him.

Northglenn Police Department

The NPD said a Lincoln County deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle they believe to be associated with the investigation, but the driver refused to stop. After a pursuit, the suspect's vehicle crashed, and the driver escaped on foot.

Authorities said they believe Munive-Rodriguez to be armed and dangerous. They asked anyone who sees him to immediately contact 911 and warned not to approach or follow him.