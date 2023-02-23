Watch CBS News
Local News

State lawmakers propose bill to help prevent bankruptcy from medical debt

By Shaun Boyd

/ CBS Colorado

Some people in Colorado are being forced into bankruptcy after they undergo life-saving procedures like chemotherapy or heart surgery. Now, state lawmakers have introduced a bill to cap interest rates on medical debt at 3%. 

The legislation would also prohibit collection during an appeal of the debt, require collectors to provide itemized statements of the debt and require health care facilities to provide an estimate of the cost of a procedure ahead of time and cap the amount by which that cost can exceed the estimate. 

"These are people maybe going through chronic health conditions and don't have the time and the energy to really sort this all out. We're trying to bring a little bit more transparency to the process and protect consumers both on the front end and on the back end," said Sen. Lisa Cutter, a Democrat representing Jefferson County. 

Medical debt is the number one cause of bankruptcy in the U.S. 

Shaun Boyd
shaun-boyd.jpg

Shaun Boyd is the Political Specialist at CBS News Colorado. Read her latest reports or check out her bio and send her an email.

First published on February 23, 2023 / 12:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.