State lawmakers push for 988 crisis hotline on student IDs

The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. Now some Colorado lawmakers are trying to get that 988 hotline number in a more visible place for teenagers. They want to put it on student IDs.

The bill would require that number to be printed on IDs for students in public and private schools. If a school doesn't use student IDs, the bill requires them to hand out contact information for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline each semester. 

First published on February 27, 2023

