State Department action sends ripples through South Sudanese community in Colorado

Political unrest half a world away is being felt here in Colorado as South Sudanese community members wonder what comes next.

Last week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the transitional government in South Sudan is taking advantage of the United States. He is revoking visas for South Sudanese citizens and said no new visas will be issued.

South Sudan is reportedly on the brink of a new civil war. Colorado resident Nyadak Pal said, "It's bringing back memories of trauma."

She came to this country as a war refugee from South Sudan and eventually earned a degree from Metro State, as well as full citizenship.

"These are intellectuals that are adding to our economy," said Pal.

Rubio announced last week that he is revoking the visas of all South Sudanese passport holders due to "a failure to repatriate deportees in a timely manner."

It impacts students and those within the community concerned that they'll be deported regardless of immigration status.

"Overall, what brings us together is education," Pal said.

The effects of the visa revocation are wide reaching and tie into USAID cuts to South Sudan as well.

"There are children who have already died since this cutoff," said Peggy Gonder, who is on the board of Seeds of South Sudan. The Colorado nonprofit has helped refugees earn education in Kenya.

"Eighty-three have graduated high school. Twenty-four in college in Kenya, and we just graduated our first medical doctor."

While the visa change hasn't targeted their nonprofit, the USAID cuts have impacted food programs to camps where South Sudanese war refugees have come from.

As Pal hears of a looming civil war in South Sudan, she is working to organize her community together no matter what happens here in the U.S.

"So, this is where we find connection and alignment to try to bring our groups together in the name of education."