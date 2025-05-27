U.S. warns Americans not to travel to Venezuela due to risks of torture, kidnapping

The U.S. State Department is again advising American citizens not to travel to Venezuela, warning of "severe risks" including wrongful detention, kidnapping and torture.

The State Department said that it does not have an operating embassy or consulate in the South American country, and cannot provide routine or emergency consular services to U.S. citizens there. All U.S. citizens currently in Venezuela should leave immediately, the State Department said.

"U.S. citizens are at extreme risk of detention when entering Venezuela at any location. They may be unjustly charged with terrorism or other serious crimes and detained for long periods," the State Department said in a news release Tuesday. "U.S. citizens have been detained upon arrival at land borders, airports, and maritime ports of entry. There is no safe way for Americans to travel to Venezuela."

The State Department has been warning U.S. citizens against traveling to Venezuela for years, issuing its highest level advisory, 4, at least since March 2019 when it announced the temporary suspension of operations of the U.S. Embassy in Caracas. Travel advisories that rise to levels 3 and 4 are reviewed every six months at a minimum.

More U.S. nationals are currently wrongfully detained in Venezuela than in any other country, the department said. In some cases, detentions have happened when people accidentally cross into Venezuela from neighboring countries, where borders may not be clearly marked. Detained Americans may also be unjustly charged with serious crimes, including terrorism, the State Department said.

The Venezuelan government does not report detentions to the U.S. government, making it impossible for the U.S. to visit those citizens or intervene. U.S. citizens detained in Venezuela also cannot contact family members or private attorneys, the State Department said.

Other potential concerns in Venezuela include the arbitrary enforcement of local laws, civil unrest and poor health infrastructure, the State Department said.

