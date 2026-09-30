Who will start at quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes this weekend? Coach Deion Sanders isn't "making it public"

It's Homecoming weekend at CU Boulder, and the Buffaloes face No. 12 Texas Tech on Saturday. Colorado coach Deion Sanders is not revealing who he'll start at quarterback in the game.

Second-year quarterback Julian Lewis is struggling to consistently ignite the offense, so it's possible Sanders may turn to backup Isaac Wilson to break out of a two-game slide. Lewis was benched for the second half last weekend at Baylor in favor of Wilson. The transfer from Utah provided a spark in a 23-13 loss, throwing a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to momentarily tie the game.

Colorado Coach Deion Sanders in Boulder during this week's "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" show. CBS



On "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean," when he was asked about the QB situation, Sanders said, "I'm not going to make that public. We have a plan, we're good."

"How important is it that whoever you go with gets the majority of starting reps this week?" Bean asked Sanders.

"It's very valuable that who that guy's going to be gets the reps and not only that full buy-in from his teammates, full understanding that he's the guy."

The Buffaloes have sputtered in picking up offensive coordinator Brennan Marion's "Go-Go" system, a high-tempo scheme that merges run-pass options with heavy misdirection. It's an offense that averaged 33.8 points per game in 2025 when Marion was head coach at Sacramento State. It's an offense that averaged 36.2 points when Marion was the offensive coordinator at UNLV in 2024.

Colorado averages a league-low 21.5 points.

"The plays are there," Sanders told reporters on Tuesday in his weekly press conference. "If we just sat down with all of you and just turned on the film and watched the film, you would say, 'Dang, for real.' We've got to take advantage of the plays that are there."

Don't miss "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on CBS Colorado during the college football season.

"Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" airs at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights on CBS Colorado.