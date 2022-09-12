Stanley Cup visits Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children

Patients and staff got an up-close look at the Stanley Cup last Friday at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

Eric Johnson and Devon Toews carried the Cup around the hospital. They were greeted by a big crowd, including some who wore their Avs sweaters for the big day.

"I've seen these little guys running around and being down here the amount that I am, I unfortunately don't get to see them excited very often," patient Devon Hays said. "It's not a place anyone wants to find themselves, even the parents as well, and I think it definitely lifted their moods today."

The Avs players went room-by-room, giving patients some one-on-one time with the legendary trophy.