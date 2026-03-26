New stainless steel art sculpture for Aurora Highlands comes from Little Rock, Arkansas

Beautiful new art is making its way from Little Rock, Arkansas, to the Aurora Highlands. The new sculpture, Ethereal Bliss, is 23 feet high and 16 feet deep, weighs a little less than 10,000 pounds, is made entirely of steel, and is a combination of welding and 300 laser point cuts.

Ethereal Bliss traveled to Aurora Highlands from Little Rock, Arkansas. Vic Moss

Artist and creator Hunter Brown says this abstract sculpture focuses on movement and motion. It took four days to bring it from Little Rock to Aurora, about 1,300 miles. The sculpture is so big that they had to take down the building wall and transport it by trailer.

"It kind of looks like it shouldn't be able to exist," Brown said. "For me, this is kind of like this spasm of joy. It kind of hints at the name- Ethereal Bliss. It's this really odd, otherworldly kind of style that looks like it could live in a Halo world or sci-fi."

Ethereal Bliss CBS

The piece can be found at the intersection of 46th Avenue and Main Street. The road is still under construction, so you will not be allowed in this area just yet.

Aurora Highlands says its goal is to open in early April. You can find the updates on their Instagram page.

This installation marks Brown's third sculpture in Hogan Park at Highlands Creek, joining his other works:

Life Blood, a 28-foot ribbon sculpture installed in the community entry roundabout

Asclepius, a towering steel sculpture inspired by the ancient Greek symbol of healing, is located near the future medical campus

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Once installed, Ethereal Bliss will join a curated collection of more than 20 permanent artworks throughout the park, including the park's newest sculpture, Liberty, installed in May 2025, and the viral Umi sculpture. Together, these works reinforce The Aurora Highlands' vision of making public art a central part of daily community life while helping position Aurora as a destination for world-class art.