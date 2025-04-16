Police investigating stabbing at school campus in Colorado, student injured

Police are investigating a stabbing at the Aurora Science & Tech Middle School that left a student injured Wednesday.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers were called to the school around 1:24 p.m. for a report of someone injured at the school. They said the two teenage girls attending the school were in a fight when one pulled out an edged kitchen knife and stabbed the other student.

CBS

The injured girl was taken to the hospital for what are reported to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police reportedly have the suspect in custody in a facility in Adams County. The student is facing charges of aggravated assault.

School officials confirmed there was an altercation between two students. A statement released Wednesday said, "Both students are safe, and we are closely following all necessary safety procedures and the guidance of law enforcement and APS Safety and Security."

Authorities said witnesses have been identified, and they are conducting interviews. The cause of the fight remains unknown.