Squeegee workers could be cited at Denver intersections or highways

Police in Denver are warning windshield washers that they could be cited at Denver intersections.

This scenario has become so normal that one can actually count on a handful of people waiting for these workers to stop them at busy intersections. Their ultimate goal is to wipe a windshield to make a buck or two.

CBS

Groups of squeegee workers say Denver Police have stopped by a number of intersections and highways to hand out fliers letting them know that what they're doing is illegal - more specifically walking through intersections and asking for money. However, the groups say this is their only way of making ends meet.

From sun up to sun down, groups of squeegee workers can be found at intersections in Denver hoping to make a few bucks.

CBS

Johan Leon is a migrant who just arrived from Venezuela a couple months ago and has depended on windshield washing to feed his family and pay rent. He does this seven days a week near the intersection of Alameda and Federal in Denver.

"Instead of committing crime, burglarizing stores, going into stores like Walmart, and taking what's not mine, I prefer to be here, doing this, I am not embarrassed," said Leon in Spanish.

Many of them are also in a similar situation, migrants with no work permit looking to make ends meet.

Some drivers do not mind it and even hand out cash.

"Honestly, I don't have any personal issues with people going out here and making their money," said one driver.

While others are frustrated and fed up, some even putting up their windshield wipers as a way to deter the workers.

"There's people who get annoyed because they don't like us throwing water on their windshield and as a result throw water or soda at us, but we stay quiet," said Leon in Spanish.

CBS

Near the intersection of Colfax and Colorado Blvd a gas station employee, Moses Bagley tells CBS Colorado it has been going on for months.

"I know that they're out here just trying to make their money, for the most part, but they should have a better way of doing it," said Bagley, "...because I know that I've heard from a lot of customers that's it has been a bit of a consistent annoyance."

CBS

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas addresses his department has heard of similar complaints.

"We are aware of some more aggressive behavior like opening doors, things that are disconcerting to members of the public and we will pay closer attention to that and enforce," said Chief Thomas.

As a result, for months, the department has handed out fliers to these folks in English and Spanish. The intention remains to educate people on the dangers of windshield washing at intersections which include walking in and around traffic and asking for money. Police say they are now taking a similar approach to consequences for aggressive panhandling.

"We understand that folks that are needy are standing on street corners, hoping that people will give them some money," said Chief Thomas, "But it is not legal to be threatening or aggressive towards people, so we are really applying a very similar tactic to the window washers."

Some of the squeegee workers tell CBS Colorado that they've seen some of their colleagues get cited and receive a fine.

A fine for a citation for solicitation is $60.