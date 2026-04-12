Spruce up your home on the cheap with resources from Boulder-based nonprofit

As springtime is upon us, Coloradans might be thinking about doing a little cleaning or sprucing up their homes. However, costs can add up quickly. Boulder-based nonprofit Resource Central can help homeowners save money on home renovations and repairs.

In fact, staff members have been especially busy this season helping people out.

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"We've seen a huge increase in the number of people that are coming here, and I think part of that is the warm weather," said CEO Neal Lurie

Resource Central, founded 50 years ago, promotes conservation. They take in donated items for resale to anyone who wants them.

"Nearly all of our resources are donated by the community, by builders, contractors, so that means we can make them available to the community as a nonprofit for 1/3 the cost of big box retailers," Lurie. "So, it's a really smart way to be able to save money."

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"We've been able to divert 74 million pounds of building materials for landfills, so collectively, those small actions do add up," Lurie explained.

Lurie said homeowners benefit big time.

"If you're looking for household materials for your next project, you can really cash in right now on a variety of items. One of the most expensive costs around Colorado is around housing, not just the cost of renting but also repairs. Things like cabinet sets, doors and windows, countertops, appliances, their fridge will conk out, and they can find one here for a few hundred instead of a few thousand dollars," said Lurie.

Not only that, but your purchase also contributes to a greater cause.

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"It's really easy for people to not just do the right thing environmentally by reducing their use of materials but also feel good about having a little money left over after the project's done," said Lurie.

Resource Central is offering free home improvement classes in a Nailed It! Workshop Series, in addition to resources.

They're also holding a free live concert series in the summertime on Saturdays, called "Rock and Reuse." Everyone is invited!