How the sports performance team at one Colorado high school has added to a successful season

For the first time in 10 years, the Mullen High School Mustangs are heading into the playoffs as league champions. Players and coaches say their success this season goes beyond talent and game strategy; it's about preparation, recovery, and mental health.

Head Coach Jeremy Bennett said much of the team's improvement stems from Mullen's sports performance program, led by Candice Walls, a certified Level One performance coach.

"We've got the best performance team in the state of Colorado," Bennett said.

Walls joined Mullen in 2020, bringing a plethora of experience to the team. That includes Division I experience from the University of Louisiana. When she arrived, she began overhauling the school's training facilities and redefining how athletes approached fitness and recovery.

"I walked in and thought, okay, this isn't a Division One school anymore, but it needs to look like one," Walls said. She says that with the right support, they made it happen.

Since taking over, Walls has emphasized strength, mobility, mental health, and injury prevention. She said rebuilding trust with families and creating a culture of consistency have been key parts of the process.

"We've been laying the foundation for five years," she said. "We've renovated the space, built the program back up, and allowed families to start trusting us again."

Candice Walls, a performance coach at Mullen High School in Denver, Colorado, says the success of the school's football team has relied, in part, on strength training, physical recovery, mental health, and more. CBS

What began as a one-woman operation has since grown into a team of eight or more, including a recovery specialist, multiple strength coaches, a sports psychologist, and a dietitian.

"These kids have a heck of a staff behind them," she said. "They have no idea. I'm blessed because it helps me stay sane."

Bennett said the holistic approach has helped players develop accountability, confidence, and a deeper bond, one they call true brotherhood.

"It's going to help them in the long run -- in life," he said. "It's not just about lifting weights, but taking care of every part of yourself."

The sports performance team at Mullen High School has proven that commitment to the athlete's wellness is helping the Mustangs thrive, both on and off the field.