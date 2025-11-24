After Colorado State Rams football players spit on Boise State players, coach and athletic director issue apology

The interim coach of the Colorado State Rams football team along with the university's athletic director apologized to their on-field opponent after a spitting incident over the weekend.

CSU freshman quarterback Darius Curry and redshirt senior offensive lineman Liam Wortmann spit on players during the second half of Saturday's game against the Boise State Broncos in Idaho. The conduct could be seen on video of the game but didn't result in a penalty.

Both players were suspended by Colorado State and will miss the Rams final game of the season against Air Force.

Interim head coach Tyson Summers said the following about the spitting: "After having a chance to review the film following the game, I want to apologize to the Boise State football players, Coach Danielson, and everyone at Boise State University."

CSU Director of Athletics John Weber also shared a statement: "These actions are unacceptable. We are all regretful for what occurred last night, and on behalf of everyone at Colorado State, I want to apologize to the Boise State football student-athletes, Director of Athletics Jeramiah Dickey, Coach Spencer Danielson and the entire Boise State Football program."

Offensive lineman Liam Wortmann of the Colorado State Rams at University Stadium on Nov. 15, 2025 in Albuquerque. Sam Wasson / Getty Images

Wortmann was a starter at right guard for CSU this season. In limited playing time, Curry threw for 5 touchdowns and 7 interceptions this season.

Quarterback Darius Curry of the Colorado State Rams scrambles against the New Mexico Lobos at University Stadium on November 15, 2025 in Albuquerque. Sam Wasson / Getty Images

The Rams lost to the Broncos 49-21. They face Air Force on Friday, Nov. 28. The game takes place in Fort Collins.

Another notable spitting incident on a football field also took place in an NFL game recently. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase spit on Jalen Ramsey, a safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. Chase was suspended for one game.