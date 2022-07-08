Spirit Airlines merger shareholder vote postponed until July 15

Spirit Airlines announced it's once again postponing a crucial shareholder vote on a proposed merger with frontier airlines.

The vote was pushed back to Friday, July 15 so the company can continue discussions with Frontier Airlines and rival bidder Jetblue Airways.

This is the third time that Spirit called off a vote on Frontier's offer. The Spirit board has indicated it prefers a deal with Frontier over JetBlue, whose offer is currently higher in value amid a bidding war.