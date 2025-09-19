"Spiders Around the World" exhibit in Colorado helps people get over fear of spiders

The Butterfly Pavilion in Colorado is helping a whole generation of people get over their fear of spiders.

Starting Sept. 24, the Spiders around the World exhibit will provide a way for you to get up close and personal with them. The exhibit is in the Spider Zone, where spiders are free-roaming, so visitors can see them anywhere and everywhere.

Spiders around the World exhibit at the Butterfly Pavilion. CBS

Visitors used to be able to hold a tarantula named Rosie, but as of Sept. 8, the Butterfly Pavilion no longer offers Rosie or Goldie handling. This is a proactive welfare decision based on current animal care science, according to the Butterfly Pavilion. Rosie will transition to a dedicated exhibit home on display for visitors, where she can continue inspiring visitors in comfort and safety.

Rosie has helped people get over their fears of spiders for the last 30 years. Visitors may not be able to touch, but handlers say the intersection itself helps adults and children get over their fears.

"When it comes to being able to overcome your fear, it's by having a choice and control," Sara Stevens, Director of Animal Collections with Butterfly Pavilion. "The situation is incredibly important. It's something that we build into our educational opportunities and interactions. We will never try and force somebody to overcome their fear. We are not big on jump scares here."

CBS

The Spiders around the World exhibit will run until Halloween. The Butterfly Pavilion is open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last admission is at 4:15 p.m.

The Butterfly Pavilion is offering even more events for fall.

Bug-A-Boo Trick-or-Treating

Oct. 18, 19, 25, and 26 (9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.); Oct. 31 (5:00 – 7:00 p.m.)

Included with general admission.

A cherished Halloween tradition, Bug-A-Boo at Butterfly Pavilion welcomes friends and families to enjoy trick-or-treating in a safe, indoor, stress-free environment in a unique setting surrounded by spiders. The facility is easily walked by kids of all ages and offers parents an ideal opportunity to combine Trick-or-Treating with an educational experience.



Spooky After-Hours Flashlight Tours

Oct. 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26 (5:30 – 8:00 p.m.)

Members: $5 for children, $12 for adults; Non-members: $9 for children, $15 for adults

Explore Butterfly Pavilion by flashlight in this spine-tingling, after-hours adventure featuring live animals, mystery-filled rooms, and stories that blend science and fun.