The U.S. Postal Service has a new leader overseeing mail delivery across the Denver.

Spencer Gibson, a Denver native and 20-year USPS employee, was sworn in Tuesday as Denver's 38th postmaster. In the role, Gibson will oversee 23 post offices, stations and branches, along with more than 1,000 employees serving more than 500,000 homes and businesses.

Spencer Gibson CBS

Gibson has held a variety of positions within the Postal Service, all in Colorado, and now takes charge of the largest postal operation in the Colorado-Wyoming district.

"Born and raised here, went to school here. As the city has grown, I've grown, and the post office has grown right along with it," Gibson said.

Gibson assumes the position as the Postal Service navigates significant changes, including ongoing financial pressures and operational reforms expected to take effect as early as next year.

Despite those challenges, Gibson said his immediate focus is improving service for Denver customers.

"In Denver, we just need good, timely, efficient service," Gibson said.

He said he remains focused on daily operations and ensuring mail reaches customers reliably.

"Ultimately, I focus on service every day with my employees and making sure they understand the importance of their job every day, which is to get the mail home," Gibson said.

The transition also comes as Denver and communities across the country continue to deal with mail theft. CBS Colorado has reported extensively on thefts involving universal mail keys used to access neighborhood cluster mailboxes, exposing residents and postal workers to risk.

Gibson said employee and customer safety will remain a top priority.

"We work hand in hand with the Postal Inspection Service on that," Gibson said. "Any time there is mail theft, we report it, and headquarters is working on new types of deliveries and improvements to cluster boxes to continue improving the safety of our employees. That's key."

The U.S. Postal Service has been implementing new security measures nationwide aimed at reducing mail theft and protecting carriers and customers.