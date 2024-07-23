Watch CBS News
Local News

Two new speed restrictions for RTD light rail in Denver metro area could slow down your commute

By Brian Sherrod

/ CBS Colorado

RTD implementing two new speed restrictions on light rail
RTD implementing two new speed restrictions on light rail 01:40

The Regional Transportation District is implementing two new speed restrictions that can slow down your commute if you plan on using the light rail.

rtd.jpg
CBS

 A majority of the speed restrictions will be near Littleton/Downtown and County Line stations. This is along the southeast and southwest corridors.

• On the E and H lines, it will go from the University of Denver to Dayton and Belleview. This is along I-25.
• On the E and R lines, it will go from Orchard to Sky Ridge. This is also along I-25.
• On the H and R lines, it will go from Southmoor and Belleview to Iliff. This is along I-225.
• The D line is also included. It goes from Evans to Littleton and Mineral. This is along Highway 85 or Santa Fe Drive.

rtd-speed-restrictions-copy.jpg
RTD

RTD tells CBS Colorado First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter Brian Sherrod this is for preventative maintenance and track repair work to address the minor issues and surface defects. RTD tells CBS Colorado back in May, they began a more robust inspection process to identify maintenance issues that needed to get done.

RTD tells CBS Colorado they hope to have the work completed by September. RTD will have all updates listed on their service alerts.

Brian Sherrod
brian-sherrod.jpg

Brian Sherrod is a multimedia journalist and the First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter at CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.