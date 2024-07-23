Two new speed restrictions for RTD light rail in Denver metro area could slow down your commute

The Regional Transportation District is implementing two new speed restrictions that can slow down your commute if you plan on using the light rail.

A majority of the speed restrictions will be near Littleton/Downtown and County Line stations. This is along the southeast and southwest corridors.

• On the E and H lines, it will go from the University of Denver to Dayton and Belleview. This is along I-25.

• On the E and R lines, it will go from Orchard to Sky Ridge. This is also along I-25.

• On the H and R lines, it will go from Southmoor and Belleview to Iliff. This is along I-225.

• The D line is also included. It goes from Evans to Littleton and Mineral. This is along Highway 85 or Santa Fe Drive.

RTD tells CBS Colorado First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter Brian Sherrod this is for preventative maintenance and track repair work to address the minor issues and surface defects. RTD tells CBS Colorado back in May, they began a more robust inspection process to identify maintenance issues that needed to get done.

RTD tells CBS Colorado they hope to have the work completed by September. RTD will have all updates listed on their service alerts.

