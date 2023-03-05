Driver dies after rollover crash with Aurora police SUV, officer expected to recover

A man has died after a serious crash with an Aurora police cruiser Saturday night.

Aurora police say the officer was responding to a call of a possible break-in at the 2300 block of South Blackhawk Street when they were involved in a crash with another driver. The Aurora officer, who's expected to recover from his injuries, was in a marked Chevrolet Tahoe and the other driver was in a Toyota Corolla.

CBS

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash, as is Aurora's internal affairs bureau. Police officials did not immediately identity either driver.

The crash, which led to that police SUV rolling over, occurred at the intersection of East Bates Avenue and South Chambers Road around 8:20 p.m.

Aurora Police Interim Chief Art Acevedo CBS

Aurora Police Interim Chief Art Acevedo said in a news conference Saturday night that the officer was driving northbound, while the other driver was going east.

No one from Colorado State Patrol has said whether the officer's lights or sirens were on. Acevedo said that the police car's computer will have collected that information, but he hasn't reviewed that information yet. He also said the officer's body-worn camera likely recorded the crash, but he's not certain and hasn't seen that either.

"I don't have any information on speeds, and so I'm not going to speculate as to causation - other than, it was extensive damage to both vehicles," he said at that news conference. "Our Tahoe rolled over several times."

He asked people to pray for the family of the deceased driver.