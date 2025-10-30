Watch CBS News
Special stamp honors Colorado's 150th anniversary

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A special stamp will honor Colorado's 150th anniversary. Next year, the Centennial state will celebrate 150 years. 

The Colorado Statehood stamp features a photograph of Jagged Mountain, located in the Weminuche Wilderness area of the San Juan National Forest in southwest Colorado. The stamp was designed by Derry Noyes, an art director for USPS, with an existing photograph by the late nature photographer John Fielder. 

colorado-stamp.png
USPS

Colorado is the 38th state in the U.S., joining the union 100 years after America declared independence from the United Kingdom. 

The stamp will be issued Jan. 24, 2026, in Denver. 

