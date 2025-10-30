Special stamp honors Colorado's 150th anniversary

A special stamp will honor Colorado's 150th anniversary. Next year, the Centennial state will celebrate 150 years.

The Colorado Statehood stamp features a photograph of Jagged Mountain, located in the Weminuche Wilderness area of the San Juan National Forest in southwest Colorado. The stamp was designed by Derry Noyes, an art director for USPS, with an existing photograph by the late nature photographer John Fielder.

USPS

Colorado is the 38th state in the U.S., joining the union 100 years after America declared independence from the United Kingdom.

The stamp will be issued Jan. 24, 2026, in Denver.