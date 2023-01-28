SpaceX Polaris Dawn crew completes Academy free fall parachute training

The SpaceX Polaris Dawn Crew has reportedly completed its basic free fall parachute training at the United States Academy on Saturday, according to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

The course, AM-490 Basic Freefall is set up to prepare students to conduct a solo, free fall skydive in their first attempted jump over the U.S. Air Force Academy's Davis Airfield.

AM-490 Basic Freefall is taught by the 98th Flying Training Squadron staff and cadets of the Wings of Blue Parachute Demonstration and Competition teams. The course has been conducted by the Academy since 1962.

The crew consisted of mission commander Jared Isaacman, mission pilot Scott Poteet, along with mission specialists Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon. Menon is also listed as a medical officer for the squad. The team completed the training along with Academy cadets participating in the same course.

"Skydiving seems to have many of the same qualifications that we're looking for in terms of executing complex procedures in a high-consequence, high-stress environment. And the moment you commit to going down that path, this is the only option to go to," said Isaacman.

He added, "This is the best place in the world possible to train for it. Your first jump is a solo jump so that is definitely checking all the stressor boxes that we're looking for, and you're trained by the best skydivers in the world. That's what brought us here."

The Polaris Dawn crew will conduct space missions that have not been attempted in more than 50 years with a planned spacewalk ahead of them.

Polaris Dawn is scheduled to launch no earlier than March 2023.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Dragon capsule with the Polaris Dawn mission from the historic Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Dragon and the Polaris Dawn crew will spend up to five days in orbit, according to SpaceX.