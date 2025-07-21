Southwest announces when passengers can book assigned seats

Southwest Airline's open seating policy is coming in for its final approach.

The Texas-based carrier said Monday that flights with assigned seats will begin on Jan. 27, 2026, marking the end of an era in which the discount carrier for decades bucked industry norms by having passengers choose their seats during boarding.

Southwest, which announced last year that it was abandoning open seating, said customers can start booking flights with assigned seats for 2026 starting on July 29.

"Assigned seating unlocks new opportunities for our Customers — including the ability to select Extra Legroom seats — and removes the uncertainty of not knowing where they will sit in the cabin," Tony Roach, executive vice president of customer & brand at Southwest Airlines, said in a statement.

The new policy will allow travelers to choose from different fare bundles and seat options, including those offering more legroom. A Southwest spokesperson said the airline is unable for now to offer details on how its fares will change under the new reservation system.

The airline also recently did away with its "bags fly free" policy, signaling a broader shift in its revenue strategy amid mounting financial pressure. People who book flights on or after May 28 ust pay $35 for the first checked bag and $45 for the second.

New boarding process

Southwest also announced on Monday that it is overhauling its boarding process.

The new boarding sequence will group passengers based on seat location, with priority given to people who choose seats with extra legroom and to loyalty program members. Southwest customers can also pay for priority boarding if they want to move up in the queue.

While Southwest passengers are currently assigned a group letter (A-C) and number, they will now be assigned a group number, 1-8.

The new approach is intended to "deliver a smooth and efficient Customer Experience on every flight," Southwest said.