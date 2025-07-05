Southbound I-25 closed in Denver after person working on vehicle struck, killed

Motorists traveling southbound on Interstate 25 through Denver were guided off the highway following a death Saturday morning.

A Denver Police Department spokesperson confirmed the fatality occurred sometime around 7 a.m., and involved a person working on their broken-down vehicle. That person was struck and killed by another vehicle which fled the scene.

DPD's Sean Towle said police have no information about the alleged hit-and-run vehicle at this time.

A white tent marks the location of a fatal hit-and-run collision which killed a person working on their vehicle on the side of southbound Interstate 25 Saturday morning. Colorado Department of Transportation

There is no information being released at this time about the deceased.

During the investigation, DPD officers and Colorado State Patrol troopers sent all lanes of southbound I-25 traffic onto westbound 6th Avenue. All southbound lanes were re-opened at approximately 10:25 a.m.

An image from a Colorado Department of Transportation camera at 6th Avenue showed a white tent on the right shoulder of the interstate during the closure. White tents are generally used by detectives to protect crime scene evidence from elements or, in particularly graphic situations, from public view.