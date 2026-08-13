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Highway 285 reopens southwest of Denver after deadly crash

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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The southbound lanes of Highway 285 were closed Thursday morning due to a deadly crash. All lanes reopened at 8:45 a.m. 

The closure was in place between Willow Springs Road and CO Highway 8 or Morrison Road, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation, during the morning commute. 

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the crash involved a single vehicle at mile marker 248.8. 

Drivers were advised to expect delays in the area after the crash. The detour was in place on CO 8. 

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