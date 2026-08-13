Highway 285 reopens southwest of Denver after deadly crash

The southbound lanes of Highway 285 were closed Thursday morning due to a deadly crash. All lanes reopened at 8:45 a.m.

The closure was in place between Willow Springs Road and CO Highway 8 or Morrison Road, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation, during the morning commute.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the crash involved a single vehicle at mile marker 248.8.

Drivers were advised to expect delays in the area after the crash. The detour was in place on CO 8.