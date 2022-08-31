Watch CBS News
3 people rescued from capsized boat in Chatfield Reservoir

By Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

South Metro Fire Rescue's dive team and park rangers are responding to reports of a capsized boat at the Chatfield Reservoir, in Jefferson County, SMFR said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

The accident was first reported around 4:15 p.m. and within 15 minutes, SMFR said they rescued all three people that were onboard. Those people will be evaluated by paramedics, according to SMFR.

Footage captured by Copter4 shows a capsized boat in the Chatfield Reservoir in Jefferson County on Wednesday, Aug. 31. CBS

Just before 5 p.m., SMFR said that none of the people rescued had any injuries and did not require medical attention.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife crews will remove the boat from the water sometime soon.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 4:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

