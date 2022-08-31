3 people rescued from capsized boat in Chatfield Reservoir
South Metro Fire Rescue's dive team and park rangers are responding to reports of a capsized boat at the Chatfield Reservoir, in Jefferson County, SMFR said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.
The accident was first reported around 4:15 p.m. and within 15 minutes, SMFR said they rescued all three people that were onboard. Those people will be evaluated by paramedics, according to SMFR.
Just before 5 p.m., SMFR said that none of the people rescued had any injuries and did not require medical attention.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife crews will remove the boat from the water sometime soon.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.