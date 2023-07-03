Watch CBS News
South Metro Fire Rescue responds to aircraft emergency at Centennial Airport

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Crews with the South Metro Fire Rescue responded to an aircraft emergency Monday afternoon at Centennial Airport.

The department says a Rockwell Commander 112 landed gear up on runway 17R. Two individuals were onboard the aircraft and exited safely without any injuries.

SMFR says a small fire occurred and was extinguished prior to firefighters arriving.

