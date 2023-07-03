South Metro Fire Rescue responds to aircraft emergency at Centennial Airport
Crews with the South Metro Fire Rescue responded to an aircraft emergency Monday afternoon at Centennial Airport.
The department says a Rockwell Commander 112 landed gear up on runway 17R. Two individuals were onboard the aircraft and exited safely without any injuries.
SMFR says a small fire occurred and was extinguished prior to firefighters arriving.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.