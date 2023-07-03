South Metro Fire Rescue responds to aircraft emergency at Centennial Airport

Residents still have concerns after Centennial Airport becomes first to use unleaded fuel

Crews with the South Metro Fire Rescue responded to an aircraft emergency Monday afternoon at Centennial Airport.

The department says a Rockwell Commander 112 landed gear up on runway 17R. Two individuals were onboard the aircraft and exited safely without any injuries.

Update: A Rockwell Commander 112 landed gear up on runway 17R. Two people were onboard and safely exited the aircraft without injuries. A small fire occurred and was extinguished prior to firefighters arriving. pic.twitter.com/H1HsDyxX6x — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 3, 2023

SMFR says a small fire occurred and was extinguished prior to firefighters arriving.