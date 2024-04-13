South Dakota homicide suspect chased by police from Wyoming into Colorado, shoots self

Local, county and state law enforcement pursued a South Dakota homicide suspect across the Wyoming-Colorado state line early Saturday morning. The chase ended south of Wellington on Interstate 25 with the unidentified suspect taking his own life after police flattened his pickup truck's tires and spun it out.

The suspect eluded Wyoming authorities and drove south out of Cheyenne, according a press release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. LCSO was notified of the Wyoming pursuit at about 2 a.m.

The suspect allegedly fired gunshots at LCSO deputies and Colorado State Patrol troopers as they attempted to lay tire-deflating devices across the highway near the Buckey Road exit at mile marker 288, 11 miles south of the state line.

LCSO deputies then performed a PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver with a patrol cruiser, deliberately spinning out the suspect's truck by striking its rear quarter panel and pushing it sideways with the police car's front bumper.

This occurred just south of the Highway 1 exit at Wellington in the southbound lanes.

The suspect reportedly shot himself, per LCSO's press release. Law enforcement personnel surrounded the truck and closed both directions of the highway after the spinout, then found the suspect deceased inside the truck's cab. A handgun was also found there.

The suspect's injuries were treated by law enforcement personnel until ambulance crews arrived, according to LCSO's press release. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No law officers fired their weapons, per LCSO, and no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident - aside from the suspect's fatal wound.

The northbound lanes of I-25 were re-opened shortly after the incident. But the southbound lanes remained closed for investigative purposes until 7 a.m.

The suspect was wanted by South Dakota authorities following the discovery of a deceased man at a residence west of Custer. Custer County Sheriff's Office dispatchers received a call about a reported murder at 9:47 p.m., per a press release from the South Dakota Attorney General's Office.

A woman was also injured in the South Dakota incident. She drove herself to a hospital and was treated for assault injuries.

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Cheyenne Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Larimer County Sheriff's Office, and Colorado State Patrol were all involved in the pursuit.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office will investigate the Wyoming/Colorado incident, in cooperation with local agencies and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation. Both agencies are requesting contact from witnesses or people with knowledge of the situation between those involved. None of the people involved are being identified at this time.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office will release the suspect's identity at a later time.

This incident was unrelated to the search for an escapee from Otero County, CBS News Colorado confirmed. An Otero County dispatcher stated Saturday morning that agency is still looking for Ronald Collier. Collier overpowered a deputy and security officer Thursday night, then stole a van that had the keys inside, a full tank of gas, and a firearm under the driver's seat. Collier is from Gillette, Wyoming.