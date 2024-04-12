Authorities search for inmate who escaped from hospital while in police custody

Authorities in Colorado are searching for an inmate who escaped police custody while at the hospital.

Ronald Collier, 38 of Gillette, escaped police custody at the Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center in La Junta after overpowering a deputy and security officer, according to the Otero County Sheriff.

Otero Sheriff

He reportedly escaped the hospital wearing a black and white striped jumpsuit and handcuffs.

The Baca County Sheriff's Office issued an update and asked the public to be on the lookout for a 2007 white Dodge Grand Caravan with CO plates that read "BFMW09."

Authorities say the vehicle was stolen from a residence on San Juan Avenue. The keys were reportedly inside the vehicle, which had a full tank of gas and a firearm underneath the driver seat, according to the sheriff's office. The vehicle has minor damage to the passenger side door, along with a cracked passenger side review mirror.