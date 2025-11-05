Voters approve South Adams County Fire sales tax measure to improve safety, keep up with growing demand

Voters approved a sales tax increase to help improve safety and keep up with growing demand for the South Adams County Fire Department. That's located in the northern part of the Denver metro area. As of Wednesday morning, the results showed nearly 58% of voters approved Measure 6A.

According to its website, South Adams County Fire states that it responds to more than 11,500 medical and fire emergencies each year in Commerce City and nearby areas. The department said the funding will keep the department on track with ongoing community growth, help replace aging fire trucks and purchase a new ambulance for the department.

CBS

South Adams County Fire Chief Bob Olme told CBS News Colorado that the population of Commerce City has grown from about 35,000 people 10 years ago to about 82,000 people.

Olme said the department is almost entirely funded by nearly $15 million in mill levy dollars, but recent legislative changes reducing assessment rates have capped how much of that money they can keep.

"We cut the budget already this year by about $1.25, and going into next year, another million in cuts. But there's a point here where it won't be sustainable and we'll have to start cutting services," said Olme.

South Adams County Fire said the half-cent sales tax will generate nearly $13 million per year, which will go directly into the department's budget.

"Fire trucks have gone up 80% in the last six years, and so now instead of being $600,000, they're $1.3 million," Olme said.

Adams County told CBS News Colorado that they had about a 24% voter turnout with about 84,000 ballots returned.