Some Southern Colorado families return home after fire evacuation

After more than a week away, some families forced from their homes by the Aspen Acres Fire are finally getting to return.

As of Friday morning, residents in the 3R Road, Signal Mountain, Colorado City, Lake Beckwith to Crow Cutoff and locations east of Hwy 165 to Ray Blvd., are allowed re-entry. These areas are on pre-evacuation status, and residents should be prepared to leave should conditions change.

For Jen Garren, walking through the front door of her Colorado City home Friday brought relief and the reality that recovery is only beginning.

"We just have to trust that it's going to be OK," Garren told her daughter, while they waited to learn whether their home had survived.

The Garrens evacuated July 1 after winds shifted and pushed the fire toward their neighborhood.

"We had our stuff ready to go on Monday, just in case," Garren said. "By Tuesday, Wednesday morning, we're like, 'Okay, we're good.' … And then the weather changed, and suddenly it was all racing this way."

The family stayed with relatives before receiving emergency Airbnb assistance through 2-1-1, allowing eight people, two dogs and four cats to find temporary shelter.

When the family returned Friday, they found their home still standing, but not untouched.

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Smoke found its way inside.

"I do notice around the swamp cooler vent, there is soot and stuff on the wall around that," Garren said.

Days without electricity also left refrigerators and freezers full of spoiled food. Still, Garren knows her family is fortunate.

Instead of rebuilding, they'll spend the coming days cleaning.

"We're able to come home now," Garren said. "We won't be staying here for a while yet. We'll still be staying up in Pueblo, but we'll be coming down here to clean, and it's going to be a lot of work."

The American Red Cross says that while some evacuation orders are being lifted, its work is far from over.

Since the Aspen Acres Fire began, the organization has helped 735 people, according to Executive Director Heidi Richmond.

"Folks are coming to the shelter to be sheltered and get food, but they're also able to shower, charge their phones. Pets are welcome at the shelter too. We even had a ferret stay with us the other day," Richmond said.

As residents return, the Red Cross is handing out cleanup kits stocked with gloves, masks, mops and trash bags.

The organization is also providing mental health support.

"We have about 14 individuals that are trained for mental health services as well as other skill sets that can really help this community outside of that initial sheltering response," Richmond said.

For families whose homes were destroyed, caseworkers are helping connect survivors with temporary housing and begin planning for long-term recovery.

Richmond said the organization's response won't end when evacuation orders do.

"People are now starting to get the go-ahead that it's safe to return, but they don't know what they're returning to," she said. "This response is going to be ongoing. It's certainly just the beginning for many."

Not everyone has been allowed home.

Andy McKinley and his family remain evacuated from Beulah, where entire neighborhoods were devastated by the fire.

"We've heard mixed messages all week long," McKinley said. "We are blessed. We're not suffering, except for the fact that we're not home."

Officials are urging residents to check the latest evacuation map before attempting to return home.