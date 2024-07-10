Solar energy emerging in Colorado as cost-saving option during heat wave

It's heating up from the Front Range to the Western Slope, and Energy Outreach Colorado is ready.

"When we think about energy affordability, we think about the vulnerable households that we serve that are disproportionately impacted by things like higher utility bills, extreme weather events," said CEO Jennifer Gremmert. "We're constantly monitoring events across the state."

The nonprofit organization helps low-income families with essentials such as keeping their lights on, affording energy bills, providing household items like energy-saving light bulbs and operating a hotline that assists during emergencies.

While not an overnight solution, the use of solar power is a long-term plan Energy Outreach is considering to aid vulnerable populations and its finances.

"We partner on community solar gardens, subscribe that capacity to the houses that we serve through our energy assistance program and provide that long-term affordability," Gremmert explained.

Although upfront installation costs are high, advocates hail the long-term benefits as potential game-changers. Mike Kruger, CEO of the Colorado Solar and Storage Association, noted technological advances in the state.

"During this upcoming heat wave, your AC will be running," he said. "And if you have solar on your roof, it captures electrons that can lower your electricity bill during peak times."

While some research suggests panels' effectiveness can be affected by extreme heat, Kruger said those temperatures are rare in Colorado.

"All solar panels installed in Colorado are designed to operate efficiently up to 120 degrees; beyond that, efficiency decreases, but we're talking about small percentage points," he explained.

As the state braces for high temperatures, Kruger mentioned solar energy can also alleviate strain on the power grid. Solar power is received and stored; when battery power is used, it draws from the home instead of the grid.

"You can lower your bill and reduce stress on the grid, which means lower costs for everyone," Kruger said.

Currently, Colorado ranks 20th nationwide in renewable energy usage as a share of total state energy consumption.