Soaking rains slow to move out of Colorado

A soggy and cool Friday before warmer and drier weekend rolls in

A soggy and cool Friday before warmer and drier weekend rolls in

A soggy and cool Friday before warmer and drier weekend rolls in

Happy Friday! We have a soggy and cool finish to our work week. The cold front that brought soaking rains on Thursday night will continue to provide our state with more rain and cool temps.

Credit: CBS4

The clouds and light rain will hang in through the morning.

Credit: CBS4

There will be a few showers and thunderstorms around for the early part of the afternoon. There will be a little sunshine breaking through later in the day with a few late day showers and storms in and near the foothills.

Credit: CBS4

Credit: CBS4

Officially, Thursday's rain dropped under a half inch at DIA.

Credit: CBS4

Other areas picked up much more than that with some areas picking up a half inch to nearly 2 inches of rain.

Credit: CBS4

Credit: CBS4

Many of our CBSColorado Weather Watchers measured some big numbers from the heavy rain late on Thursday.

Credit: CBS4

Credit: CBS4

Credit: CBS4

Some of the Colorado mountains picked up a dusting of snow!

Credit: CBS4

Looking ahead to the weekend our overall weather pattern dries out and warms up for several days starting with the weekend.

Credit: CBS4

Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with 70s for the Denver Metro area on Saturday and high temps in the 80s on Sunday.

The 80s will like in into the middle of the week with a few isolated t-storms possible starting on Wednesday. Back to 70s on Thursday right on through next weekend.

Credit: CBS4