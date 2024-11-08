Tire shop shares warning for drivers amid snowy Colorado conditions

With both Aurora Public Schools and Cherry Creek schools among the Colorado districts on a snow day, kids and parents in Aurora took to their local park to get in their first sledding runs of the season on Friday.

"Oh, man. It's fluffy. You drive. It's kind of packed on the ground, so it makes it perfect for sledding," said Carl Peterson.

Peterson says his kids have been wanting to hit the suburban slopes since the first snowfall Colorado's Front Range got a few days ago with the multi-day storm, but they waited until Friday for prime sledding conditions.

"I knew the snow would be better," said Peterson.

But it wasn't all fun and games, especially if you've been on the roads.

"My wife has, and she almost hit a truck," said Peterson.

Roads varied between just wet and snow packed. And with slides common, it's important that your vehicle is ready.

CBS

"In the winter, you really want something that's going to give you good adhesion to the road surface," said Tom Tillow, manager at Colorado Tire and Service in Aurora.

Tillow has been working there for more than 40 years, and he says the first big snow of the season is always a busy time because people realize just how worn out their tires are.

"If the tires are below the minimum specification, then you're going to have a loss of traction. It's going to slip and slide, and, you know, be hard to control in the snow," said Tillow.

He recommends getting some tires with good wet weather traction so you don't go sliding.

On the hill, sliding is exactly what Peterson wants to be doing to enjoy the day.

"It's perfect. I love the snow," said Peterson.