Moderate to heavy snowfall continues in Denver, parts of eastern Colorado getting brunt of the storm

Snow piling up in eastern and southeastern Colorado as storm persists

Parts of southeastern Colorado are getting the brunt of a large snowstorm, but the snowfall is still piling up in the Denver metro area and other parts of the Front Range on Friday. It's a First Alert Weather Day, and it continues into Saturday morning.

This is the final shot from a powerful storm system that actually first moved into Colorado on Tuesday.

Snow totals are impressive in many areas since Tuesday:

La Veta Pass 37

Buelah 29

Trinidad 23

Flagler 21

Black Forest 17

Elizabeth 17

Ponderosa Park 14

Lone Tree 14

Monument 13

Canon City 13

Denver 9

On Friday at midday the storm was dropping heavier moisture in Denver, meaning good conditions for snowman building. (Students in Denver Public Schools and several other school districts in the Denver metro area have a snow day on Friday.)

Children in Denver build snow animals on Friday. CBS

Denver should see about 6 to 8 inches of additional snow by Saturday morning. In Northern Colorado areas like Greeley and Fort Collins should see 2 to 5 inches of new snow.

The snow is creating low visibility in some areas, and driving conditions are dangerous. Interstate 70 is closed in eastern Colorado and most other major highways in southeastern Colorado are canceled.

An area of low pressure is responsible for the new snow. It was a cut off low, which means it had disassociated from the jet stream, so it had no driving force with it. So it ended up setting up near Albuquerque, and now it is swinging up into Kansas. Creating a strong upslope against the Front Range.

It's picking up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and whipping it right into Colorado.

