Snow piled up quickly across the Denver metro area, foothills of Colorado

Snow will gradually decrease across Denver today, with temperatures remaining cold

Several inches of light, fluffy snow are blanketing Colorado. Denver saw impressive totals just ahead of Saturday morning travel.

Snow is slowly coming to an end across the foothills and Eastern Plains. Accumulations are done across the Plains with perhaps an additional inch possible in the foothills.

Snow totals continue to roll in:

Ski resorts also saw a couple of inches of fresh powder:

Road conditions will continue to improve Saturday night and into Sunday. In fact, Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine with rebounding temperatures. A big melting day is headed our way.