Colorado snowstorm slows down Monday morning commute in Denver metro area

A snowstorm that rolled in overnight and brought minor accumulation in the Denver metro area is slowing down Monday morning's commute. A winter weather advisory is in place for Denver due to snowy, cold and windy conditions and it's a First Alert Weather Day.

CBS

Roads were snowpacked and icy just before daybreak, and some weather-related crashes were reported. At 7 a.m. on Interstate 70 westbound at least one of the right lanes was blocked at Colorado Boulevard while a crash cleanup was taking place.

A crash on Interstate 25 at Lincoln Avenue slowed traffic after daybreak. CBS

Commuters are encouraged to take extra time Monday morning and drive more slowly than normal.

Wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph in Denver on Monday. Approximately 1 to 4 inches of snow are expected.

A winter storm warning is also in place for the Palmer Divide south of Denver.