Incoming storm system starts to drop snow across Colorado soon

Quiet and warm across Colorado but a weekend storm is set to bring measurable snow across the state

After a foggy and cold start to Friday, warmth will build, taking our temperatures above normal for the last day of the week.

Fog can be seen in the Denver metro area on Friday morning CBS

If you enjoy the mild and the warm, get out and spend some time outside on Friday, because winter weather returns just in time for the weekend.

An incoming system starts to drop snow across the state by Saturday. There is more potential for patchy dense fog to start the day Saturday, particularly north of Denver, before the snow arrives later in the day. It will move into the mountains in the early afternoon. Snow should begin to reach the Denver metro area and the Front Range by the evening and continue to fall overnight.

This system could bring roughly 4-10" of snow for the mountains, with the highest totals expected near the Park Range. Totals across the Denver metro and along the I-25 corridor are likely to range from 1-4 inches. In eastern Colorado, banded snow has the potential to bring as much as 6 inches of snow, but most areas will see 1-4 inches.

Snow will clear up on Sunday morning, leaving a much colder afternoon. Sunday's highs are expected to stay in the 30s. Bundle up if you're heading to the Broncos game!

By halftime, temperatures will likely be just below freezing.

For backcountry explorers, the avalanche danger remains high in Colorado, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.