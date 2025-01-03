Ground delay lifted at Denver International Airport, deicing of planes continues
A ground delay that went into effect at Denver International Airport due to foggy conditions was lifted on Friday morning. The FAA ordered the delay just before 9 a.m. and it lasted for over an hour.
Aircraft departing from the airport are being sprayed with deicing fluid to remove snow and ice.
Friday's flight delays, which in effect for incoming and outcoming flights, were expected to impact the rest of the day's flights out of the airport.