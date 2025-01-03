Ground delay lifted at Denver International Airport, deicing of planes continues

Ground delay goes into effect at Denver International Airport

A ground delay that went into effect at Denver International Airport due to foggy conditions was lifted on Friday morning. The FAA ordered the delay just before 9 a.m. and it lasted for over an hour.

Fog at Denver International Airport on Friday morning Deven Smith

Aircraft departing from the airport are being sprayed with deicing fluid to remove snow and ice.

Friday's flight delays, which in effect for incoming and outcoming flights, were expected to impact the rest of the day's flights out of the airport.