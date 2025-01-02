Colorado avalanche danger remains high through the weekend

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is urging backcountry travelers to exercise extra caution across the Colorado mountains through the weekend as dangerous avalanche conditions persist.

The CAIC warns that people can trigger avalanches from low-angle terrain below steep adjacent slopes.

"The routes you're used to using and the safe spots you often use may not be safe right now and some slides have been triggered from over 1,000 feet away," CAIC Deputy Director, Brian Lazar said.

In the past few days, one person has died in in Nevada and two people have died in avalanches in Utah, and avalanche conditions in Utah and Nevada are very similar to current conditions in Colorado.