Watch CBS News
Local News

Snow and cold air coming to Colorado through weekend

By Lauren Whitney

/ CBS Colorado

Arctic Blast Will Plummet Temperatures Soon
Arctic Blast Will Plummet Temperatures Soon 03:07

Two major events will be impacting Colorado over the next few days.

First, we have snow really ramping up in northwestern Colorado overnight tonight and lasting through Saturday night.

We have Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for most of our northwestern mountains where feet of snow are likely to fall. Add in 45- to 60-mph wind gusts, and travel along Rabbit Ears Pass and Highway 40 will be tough.

winter-alerts-14.png
CBS

This jet streak-induced snow will keep going through Saturday, possibly evening or Sunday morning before getting much lighter.

Now for the Front Range, while we could see a little snow this weekend, our major impact will be the Arctic air that will push into the eastern side of the state on Saturday morning. This will be the cool-down, but the real cold air won't settle in until Sunday when we drop to the teens with overnight lows dropping below zero.

Monday we probably won't make it out of the single digits. We'll get warmer by Wednesday with highs getting closer to freezing and back above freezing by Thursday.

winter-alerts-14.png
CBS

Denver could see freezing drizzle first on Saturday before snow later in the day. Not a great layer of moisture on top of the icy conditions we have in so many areas. We could see light snow on and off through Monday, with 1 to 3 inches looking likely. 

Lauren Whitney
lauren-whitney.jpg

Watch First Alert Chief Meteorologist Lauren Whitney's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado — on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out her bio and send her an email.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 7:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.