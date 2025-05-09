"SNL" comedian actor Tim Meadows comes to Denver stage in improv show

Some of the world's best improvisers are coming to a Denver stage this month.

Tim Meadows, known for the title role in "The Ladies Man" movie and "SNL" skits, will be joined by Matt Walsh, Brad Morris and Joe Canale. The show is called Bluebird Improv, and Meadows says it's the best improv you can see.

CBS

"We were trying to do the math, and I think between the four of us we have like 100 years of improv experience," Meadows said. "So we never have bad shows. Our shows are always good because we enjoy making each other laugh, we love entertaining each other."

Bluebird Improv will be on stage at the Garner Galleria Theatre May 16–18.

A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance at $40 each through a digital lottery. Otherwise, tickets are available now on the Denver Center for the Performing Arts' website.