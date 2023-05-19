Smoke from large Canadian wildfires streams into Colorado causing unhealthy air for some groups

Smoke from about 90 wildfires in Canada being propelled by unusually warm weather in Alberta and Saskatchewan will be steered toward Colorado on Friday. As a result, officials have declared the air along the Front Range to be unhealthy for certain groups of people.

For the first time this year, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has classified the air as unhealthy for sensitive groups such as young children, older adults, and anyone with asthma or another respiratory problem. These groups should limit time outside particularly in the afternoon.

CBS

The wind flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere should shift enough on Saturday to steer some of the smoke away from Colorado, but on the Friday the upper winds will be straight from Alberta and Saskatchewan and that is why the smoke could be quite visible at time. Luckily the worst smoke should stay in the upper atmosphere so while it will appear quite hazy at times, widespread health problems are not expected.