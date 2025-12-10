Smoke from construction at Denver International Airport led to temporary pause of underground train service

Normal operations have resumed at Denver International Airport after a midday pause to the underground train service from the terminal to the concourses. The airport said in a social media post on Wednesday that the pause was just before noon due to a smoke alarm going off.

A little over 2 hours later, airport officials said smoke from construction at the airport's Jeppesen Terminal caused the blockage of train service to the terminal. The smoke was on Level 5 of the terminal.

"We thank our passengers for their patience," the airport posted on social media.

During the early afternoon pause, travelers coming to and leaving from the terminal were "directed to take the A-bridge to and from the terminal."

A construction project called the Great Hall Project is ongoing to remodel Jeppesen Terminal.