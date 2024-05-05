Small-town gang leader given five life sentences for southern Colorado burn pit murders

A 29-year-old Colorado man who identified himself as a gang leader named "Psycho" was sentenced Friday to life sentences for each of the five murders committed in a two-month span in southern Colorado.

Adre Baroz, with the help of his brother and three loyal members of the gang, killed five people between August and October of 2020. The victims' bodies were pitched into "burn pits," leaving investigators scant remains with which to identify them.

The first victim was a 19-year-old woman whom Baroz believed was spreading rumors about being raped by him. Baroz subsequently killed an accomplice in that murder, a 32-year-old woman who was scheduled to testify against him in a drug trial, and a man and woman who came to his apartment to purchase drugs, according to details in an arrest affidavits.

CBS

Investigators identified some of the victims by teeth that were found in the burn pits on two rural properties between the town of Sanford and the community of Lasauses, both about 15 miles north of the New Mexico state line near Alamosa. Sanford has a population of less than 1,000.

Blood was found in the bathtub drain of a hotel room where one of the male victims was reportedly dismembered, according to an affidavit.

Investigators use a backhoe to uncover evidence at one of the burn pits containing human remains near Sanford, Colorado in November 2020. CBS

Baroz received additional sentences for assault, kidnapping and tampering with deceased bodies counts. He pleaded guilty to all charges in February.

At the same hearing in Conejos County, 34-year-old Julius Baroz was sentenced 25 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections on a single count of 1st Degree Murder. Julius Baroz received credit more than 1,200 days already served in jail.

The four suspects arrested in relation to the 2020 deaths of five people in southern Colorado (left to right): Adre Baroz, Julius Baroz, Francisco Ramirez and CJ "Walter" Dominguez.

A third member of the group, 41-year-old Francisco Ramirez, received three 8-year prison terms for his handling of victims' bodies.

Ramirez and Julius Baroz had other felony counts dropped as part of plea deals reached with prosecutors.

RELATED First suspect sentenced in murders, burning of bodies in southern Colorado

A fourth man, CJ Dominguez, was sentenced in February 2023 to 12 years in prison.

Adre Baroz was caught in New Mexico two days after Colorado authorities launched a manhunt.