Small plane crashes into mobile home park in Colorado mountain town

By Jesse Sarles, Jeff Gurney

/ CBS Colorado

A small plane crashed into a mobile home park in the Colorado mountain town of Steamboat Springs on Monday. The Routt County Communications Office confirmed that the plane hit two mobile homes late in the afternoon and started a fire.

Emergency crews were responding to West Acres Trailer Park at 5 p.m. So far it's not clear if anyone was hurt. Smoke could be seen coming from the mobile homes.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue asked the public to avoid the area while emergency operations are going on.  

Police in Steamboat Springs established a call line "for individuals with immediate concerns about family members in the West Acres Mobile Park." That number is 970.761.8889.

West Acres Trailer Park is located near the Steamboat Springs Airport. The airport is located a little over 2 miles to the northwest of the ski town's downtown area. It only services private operations. Commercial flights land at the Yampa Valley Regional Airport, which is 28 miles west of downtown.

This is at least the third small plane crash in Colorado this month. On Sunday, a plane attempted to make an emergency landing on Interstate 25 and crashed near a creekbed in the Larskspur area. And a crash in Arvada killed a mother who was aboard a plane when it landed in someone's front yard.

First published on June 17, 2024 / 5:26 PM MDT

