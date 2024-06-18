Pilot and passenger of small plane that crashed into mobile homes in Steamboat Springs identified

Identities released of 2 killed in Colorado mountain town when small plane crashed

Identities released of 2 killed in Colorado mountain town when small plane crashed

Identities released of 2 killed in Colorado mountain town when small plane crashed

The pilot and passenger who were flying in a small plane and died on Tuesday when it crashed down in a Steamboat Springs mobile home park have been identified. Their names were Dan Dunn and Jessica Pauline Melton, and at least one of them was from Colorado.



Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue

The plane burst into flames when it hit two mobile homes late Monday afternoon. No one in the mobile home park was hurt.

Officials with the Routt County Coroner's Office identified the people in the plane as Dunn, 67, and Melton, 42. Melton lived in Arvada, in the Denver metro area, and Dunn's place of residence before the crash wasn't immediately known.

An autopsy to try to determine the cause of death of the victims is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

It was one of at least three small plane crashes in which people were hurt or killed in Colorado this month. Federal aviation inspectors are investigating the details surrounding the crash. The twin engine twin-engine Cessna 421 departed from Longmont before crashing in Steamboat Springs.