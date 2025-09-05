Deadly plane crash ignites fire near Colorado airport

A small plane crashed near a generator and ignited a fire near Centennial Airport early Friday morning. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, two people were killed when the small plane crashed.

South Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to what was initially reported as an explosion near 8636 S. Peoria Street about 6:20 a.m. Crews said the fire that ignited in the crash was threatening a structure and a large generator.

South Metro Fire confirmed the plane did crash near the generator, sparking that fire. Two people were killed in the crash. No one on the ground was injured.

"We did arrive on scene just south of Centennial Airport. We did find a single-engine aircraft that was fully involved with a structure that was threatened with a large bank of generators that was also threatened. We were able to get water on the fire and put that out," said South Metro Fire Rescue Public Information Specialist Brian Willie.

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is also investigating the crash along with the NTSB.

Douglas County Sheriff Public Information Officer Deborah Takahara said the weather at the time of the crash was light rain. She also said that it was unlikely that airport operations had been impacted.