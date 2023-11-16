Watch CBS News
Slippery roads, icy conditions nearly causes bus to crash into office building in Steamboat Springs: "Please don't hit the building, that's my office!"

By Kasey Richardson

Snow conditions and slippery roads nearly sent a bus into an office building in Steamboat Springs on Thursday. 

It was reported that everyone got off the bus safely after the bus nearly crashed into the building as passengers recall it almost got dicey for a moment. 

"As we were pulling out, the bus just started sliding down and going straight towards the building. We started clenching our seats and I thought, 'please don't hit the building, please don't hit the building. That's my office!'" said a passenger. "The bus essentially just stopped as soon as the front tires were no longer on the ground."

