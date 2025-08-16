Watch CBS News
Local News

Slight cool down coming to Colorado with chance of rain

By
Dayle Cedars
Dayle Cedars
First Alert Meteorologist
Dayle Cedars is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.
Read Full Bio
Dayle Cedars

/ CBS Colorado

Better chance for welcome rain with a few t-storms to kick-off the weekend
Better chance for welcome rain with a few t-storms to kick-off the weekend 03:46

Colorado will see a slight cool down over the weekend as temperatures inch closer to normal. Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s for the Front Range with mid to upper 70s in the mountains.

co-today-highs.png
CBS

There is a good chance of afternoon storms in the mountains on Saturday. Rain showers would be a welcome sight to help with the fires. Unfortunately, some of the storms will come with gusty winds and lightning and could spark another fire. 

The Front Range and plains also have a chance to see some storms, which could begin firing around 2-3 pm.  

broncos.png
CBS

If you are heading to the Broncos game this evening at Empower Field, you could have a quick storm for the beginning of the game; however, the second half should be dry.  There is a better chance of storms if you plan to tailgate.

Dayle Cedars

Dayle Cedars is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue