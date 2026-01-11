Skiers caught in avalanche near Lake Haiyaha in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park

Fresh snow and warming temperatures are drawing more people into Colorado's high country, creating excellent riding conditions and also increasing avalanche risk.

A group of skiers was caught and carried in an avalanche near Lake Haiyaha in Rocky Mountain National Park on Saturday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

Officials say one of the riders was briefly buried and dislocated his shoulder while grabbing onto a tree. That was the only injury reported, but experts say the situation could have been far more serious.

While there are many areas where backcountry travel can be done safely, avalanche experts stress the importance of understanding where avalanches are most likely to occur and how severe they could be.

This incident involved two riders who were caught and carried in a slide. One rider was caught, carried, briefly buried, and injured his shoulder. As partners moved in to help, another rider was caught in a secondary slide. Fortunately, the group was able to manage the injury and safely exit the area.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says current conditions include a lower overall snowpack than usual for this time of year, but that does not eliminate avalanche danger.

"We definitely have a lower snowpack right now than we do this time of year," said Ethan Greene, director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. "But whenever we have snow on steep slopes, there is potential for avalanches. What we're seeing in this particular area are avalanches produced by recent wind drifting and avalanches that can break into older snow layers."

Greene added that the type of avalanches involved in this incident closely matched what was highlighted in the avalanche forecast, reinforcing the importance of checking current conditions before heading out.

CAIC encourages anyone traveling in the backcountry to review the daily avalanche forecast, carry proper safety equipment, and make a clear plan before recreating in avalanche terrain.

Field reports and avalanche forecasts are available on the Colorado Avalanche Information Center's website at colorado.gov/avalanche.