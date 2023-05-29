Watch CBS News
Local News

Alpine Rescue Team treks up Torrey's Peak to rescue backcountry skier hurt on snow patch

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Alpine Rescue Team rescued an injured backcountry skier on the northwest side of Torrey's Peak on Sunday. At one point the team had to carry the skier in a sled through waist deep snow.

ski-accident.jpg
CBS

"The skier had fallen from near the top of the couloir and had injuries preventing them from getting out of the field," the team wrote in a post on Facebook.

A total of 25 people from the Alpine Rescue Team responded to the scene to assist with the complex rescue.

Torrey's Peak is a fourteener and is located near the border between Clear Creek County and Summit County.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on May 29, 2023 / 2:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.