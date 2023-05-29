Alpine Rescue Team treks up Torrey's Peak to rescue backcountry skier hurt on snow patch

The Alpine Rescue Team rescued an injured backcountry skier on the northwest side of Torrey's Peak on Sunday. At one point the team had to carry the skier in a sled through waist deep snow.

CBS

"The skier had fallen from near the top of the couloir and had injuries preventing them from getting out of the field," the team wrote in a post on Facebook.

A total of 25 people from the Alpine Rescue Team responded to the scene to assist with the complex rescue.

Torrey's Peak is a fourteener and is located near the border between Clear Creek County and Summit County.